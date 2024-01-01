Demi Moore to host amfAR's Cannes Gala

Demi Moore is set to host amfAR's Cannes Gala this year.

It was announced on Monday that the Ghost actress has been tapped to host the 30th edition of the annual AIDS/HIV fundraiser, which will take place towards the end of the Cannes Film Festival on 23 May.

"We are excited and grateful to have Demi Moore back with amfAR in Cannes. She joined us at the gala in 1997, helping to raise critical funds for AIDS research, and she has been a loyal supporter ever since," said CEO of amfAR Kevin Robert Frost, via Variety.

Demi's appearance will mark her return to the charity event for the first time in 27 years.

The annual star-studded black-tie event, held at the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc, raises money for AIDS research, HIV prevention, treatment education and more through ticket sales and an auction.

Last month, Variety reported that Cher had been announced as the musical headliner ahead of the event.

"I have such wonderful memories of being invited to host one of the first amfAR events in Cannes by my friend Elizabeth Taylor," the Believe hitmaker said at the time. "I am extremely proud to be returning for this event's 30th anniversary, and to continue to support the incredible work of this organisation. It will be a very special evening."

The non-profit organisation was founded by actress Elizabeth Taylor and biomedical scientist Mathilde Krim.