Rebecca Ferguson received phone calls after revealing actor made her cry on set

Rebecca Ferguson has revealed that several of her co-stars called her after she revealed an actor made her cry on set.

During a recent appearance on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, the actress admitted she didn't expect to make headlines after revealing she was "screamed at" on the set of a film by an actor she didn't name.

"The point of the interview wasn't about finding the person. Of course people will be interested," Rebecca said.

She continued, "But what I was excited about the question - it was a very good question by him, because the point was, 'Is there a point in your career where you were treated in a way where you changed your decision on either (this is how I formulated it in myself) you want change or you will not accept it, etcetera. And it was such a clear moment for me, working with this person."

The Dune: Part Two star then revealed that soon after she spoke out about her experience with the unnamed actor, she started receiving phone calls from her fellow Hollywood stars.

"I got phone calls from amazing costars who I've worked with going, 'You understand what you've done, right?' And I was like, 'Oh my God. No, I didn't... I didn't think.'" Rebecca explained.

"I mean, it's not my responsibility, to be honest - I don't really care," the actress continued. "You're great, but my story is my story, and if you're a good person then don't worry about it."

The Greatest Showman star made the revelation during an appearance on the Reign with Josh Smith podcast in February.

Rebecca said she was "screamed at" by an actor who was "number one on a call sheet".

In the same interview, Rebecca confirmed she was not talking about her former co-stars Hugh Jackman or Tom Cruise.