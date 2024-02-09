Blake Lively film release delayed

It Ends With Us, starring Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively, has been delayed.

The Columbia Pictures and Wayfarer Studios film, directed by and starring Baldoni and also headlining Lively, has had its release date pushed back again, from 21 June to 9 August.

The film was originally set for release on 9 February 2024.

According to Deadline, Sony believes the film will be strong counter-programming in the early August frame against Lionsgate’s Borderlands, Amazon MGM’s The Fire Inside and Warner Bros’ M. Night Shyamalan genre thriller The Trap.

The film is based on Colleen Hoover’s 2016 novel of the same name. It Ends With Us follows the story of Lily Bloom (Lively), a woman who overcomes a traumatic childhood to embark on a new life in Boston and chase a lifelong dream of opening her own business. A chance meeting with charming neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid (Baldoni) sparks an intense connection, but as the two fall deeply in love, Lily begins to see another side to Ryle, leaving her to make a seemingly impossible choice about her future.

Filming began in May 2023 before the writers’ strike put a halt to production, which was then further delayed by the actors’ strike.

Production finally resumed in New Jersey in early January 2024. It’s unclear how much filming is left on the project.

The cast also includes comedians Jenny Slate and Hasan Minhaj, Up in the Air’s Amy Morton, and Isabela Ferrer who plays the young Lily.