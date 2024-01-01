Jonathan Bailey in talks to join Jurassic Park franchise

Jonathan Bailey is believed to be in talks to join Scarlett Johansson for a new movie in the 'Jurassic Park' franchise.

The 35-year-old 'Wicked' actor is said to be close to signing on for a new dinosaur adventure which follows on from the three 'Jurassic Park' movies and the 'Jurassic World' trilogy with the new film featuring a whole new cast of characters.

Scarlett is also said to have agreed to star in the new movie which will be helmed by 'Rogue One' director Gareth Edwards and has a script written by David Koepp - who worked on both the 1993 original and its 1997 sequel 'The Lost World'.

'Jurassic World' castmembers Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard not expected to return, and the stars of the original - Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern and Sam Neill - are also believed to be absent from the call sheet for the latest instalment.

Bailey will next be seen in the big screen adaptation of hist stage show 'Wicked' with the first of the two-part project set to debut in cinemas in November with part two landing in 2025.

If he signs on for the new 'Jurassic World' movie, it will be released in July 2025.

The film will be the seventh in the franchise, which is based on Michael Crichton’s 1990 book 'Jurassic Park' and its sequel 'The Lost World'.

Steven Spielberg directed the 1993 movie adaptation as well as 'The Lost World' while Joe Johnston’s 'Jurassic Park III' followed in 2001.

The franchise was rebooted with 2015's Jurassic World starring Pratt and Howard, who returned for the sequels 'Fallen Kingdom' in 2018 and 'Dominion' in 2022.