Henry Cavill and girlfriend Natalie Viscuso expecting first child

Henry Cavill is going to be a first-time father.

The Justice League actor confirmed he and his girlfriend are expecting their first child at the New York City premiere of his new film, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, on Monday night.

"I'm very excited about it. Natalie and I are both very excited. I'm sure you'll see much more of that," Cavill told Access Hollywood on the red carpet, adding that his parents inspired him to become a father.

When the reporter said that he would make "a great dad", he smiled and replied, "Thank you."

The Vertical Entertainment executive sparked pregnancy speculation on Sunday when she stepped out with Cavill in the Big Apple in a fitted black dress that showcased her bump.

In a separate interview with E! News, the British actor, 40, was full of praise for his partner.

"I've never known someone to work as hard as her," he gushed. "We're not shy of a kitchen dance party, I'll tell you that much. A bottle of wine goes down range. Obviously not now - but previously."

Cavill made his relationship with Viscuso Instagram official in April 2021 and they made their red carpet debut as a couple in October 2022.

The Witcher previously spoke about fatherhood in an interview with Men's Health UK in 2017.

"If I ever have kids one day, I want to be the dad who's running round after them," he shared. "And if I do have kids, even now, it's starting to get quite late. But I want to be a fit and healthy dad, not hobbling round like, 'OK, I'm just going to catch a breather.'"