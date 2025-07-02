Jonathan Bailey in talks to star in new Jurassic World movie

Jonathan Bailey is reportedly in early negotiations to star in the next Jurassic World movie.

The Bridgerton star is in talks to star alongside Scarlett Johansson, who is also circling a role in the fourth Jurassic World movie, according to Deadline.

John Wick director David Leitch was initially attached to direct the project but he dropped out of the film and was replaced by Gareth Edwards, best known for helming Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and The Creator.

Universal executives are fast-tracking the feature and have already set its release date for 2 July 2025. Pre-production is expected to ramp up if and when the actors sign their deals.

The new movie will be a fresh take on the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World franchises. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, who fronted three Jurassic World films between 2015 and 2022, are not expected to return for the new outing, nor are original Jurassic Park stars Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern and Sam Neill.

David Koepp, who wrote the original 1993 film and its 1997 sequel The Lost World: Jurassic Park, has written the script.

The new instalment will be executive produced by Steven Spielberg, who directed those first two films, while Frank Marshall will return to produce.

Bailey, 35, gained international recognition thanks to his starring role in the second season of Netflix's period drama Bridgerton in 2022.

He recently won acclaim for the miniseries Fellow Travelers and will be seen in his first blockbuster film, Wicked, later this year. He plays Fiyero alongside Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande in Jon M. Chu's two-part movie adaptation of the stage musical.