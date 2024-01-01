Meghan, Duchess of Sussex launches first product from new lifestyle brand

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has unveiled the first product from her lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard.

The actress-turned-royal, who teased her new company on Instagram last month, has launched her brand by sending jars of strawberry jam to friends and influencers.

The 42-year-old gifted 50 limited-edition jars in baskets of lemons to the likes of fashion designer Tracy Robbins and Argentine socialite Delfina Balquier.

Robbins posted a photo of the gift on her Instagram Stories with the caption, "Thank you for the delicious basket! I absolutely love this jam so not sure I'm sharing with anyone. @AmericanRivieraOrchard Thank you, M! #MontecitoGoodness #AmericanRivieraOrchard."

She followed it up by writing, "@AmericanRivieraOrchard breakfast, lunch and dinner just got a little sweeter," with a closer look at her jam, which featured the company's label and handwritten numbers showing she had jar 17 of 50.

Balquier, who attended a polo match with Meghan and Prince Harry last week, revealed she had received jar 10. After posting a snap of the jam spread on a slice of bread, she wrote, "Strawberry jam makes me happy. And I (love) your jam, @AmericanRivieraOrchard."

Meghan has yet to post about the product launch on her brand's Instagram page.

While the company's full product range has yet to be revealed, documents filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office show that Meghan intends to sell cookbooks, homeware, jams and fruit preserves, gardening tools, stationary and skincare products.

The former Suits star is also working on a Netflix series that celebrates the joys of cooking, gardening, entertaining, and friendship.