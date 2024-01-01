Miranda Kerr will 'never say never' to having more children

Miranda Kerr won't rule out having any more children in the future.

The Australian model feels like her family is "complete" following the arrival of her fourth son Pierre in February, but she won't rule out the possibility of trying for another.

"I know that Evan has always wanted a girl, so I would never say never, but at the same time, we are super happy with our four boys like me, especially to the family," she said on KIIS FM's Kyle & Jackie O show on Tuesday, referring to her husband Evan Spiegel.

She added, "It just, it honestly to me feels like our family is complete."

Miranda, 40, shares sons Hart, five, and Myles, four, with the tech businessman, and has a 13-year-old son named Flynn with her ex-husband Orlando Bloom.

In the interview, the KORA Organics founder shared that her boys were "obsessed" with their younger brother.

"He's such an angel, I'm so obsessed, our whole family is obsessed," she gushed. "His brothers - I was worried because, you know, a new little one's coming into this world and they just adore him. He is just so sweet and the connection that, you know, they all have with him is just adorable."

Miranda and Evan, 33, have been married since 2017.