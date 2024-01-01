Katy Perry suffers wardrobe malfunction on American Idol

Katy Perry suffered an awkward wardrobe malfunction live on American Idol on Monday night.

The Teenage Dream singer, who serves as a judge on the singing competition, revealed in the middle of judging a contestant that her silver sculptural crop top had broken.

She poked fun at the fashion mishap by kneeling behind the judging panel and joking, "It's a family show!" while her fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan made quips about ratings.

Katy later returned to her seat, hugging a cushion to her chest to protect her modesty.

After the episode aired, the singer shared a behind-the-scenes video, revealing that several people tried to fix the back of her metallic top before she made the declaration during the show.

"I need my top to stay on," the Wide Awake hitmaker told the people behind her, before flashing a look of concern at the camera.

"If it's not fixed, this show is going to get more than it wanted," she joked while holding a DIY tool.

Country star Luke then stepped up to help, holding a pair of scissors and yelling, "I'm going in!" However, he quickly changed his mind once he gave the top a closer inspection.

Speaking with Access Hollywood after the broadcast, Katy downplayed her fashion crisis.

"I wouldn't call it a malfunction, I'll just call it an interesting moment on live television," she said. "It seems like every season, I'm either tearing the seam of my pants or... I'm just super expressive physically!"

She added, "I just love this outfit so much and I knew I was rolling the dice but I was like, who cares?"