Joey King has been in contact with Gypsy Rose Blanchard since her prison release

Joey King has been in touch with Gypsy Rose Blanchard since she was released from prison in December.

The Kissing Booth actress didn't have any contact with the 32-year-old before she portrayed her in the 2019 TV series The Act, but they have been in touch since she got out of prison.

"Gypsy sent me a message recently. We didn't have any contact when we were filming the show, but since she's been released, she reached out, and we had a quick little exchange, which was really nice," she said on Monday's episode of the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast.

Blanchard, who was a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, was released from prison in late December after serving eight years for her involvement of the murder of her mother Dee Dee Blanchard.

King received an Emmy nomination for portrayal of Blanchard in The Act, which also starred Patricia Arquette, AnnaSophia Robb and Chloë Sevigny. The 24-year-old also met her now-husband, director Steven Piet, on the set of the series.

While the show was "one of the most incredible experiences (she's) ever had", the actress admitted it was "scary" playing a real living person.

"Of course, the friendships and relationships I forged on that were fabulous, but as an actor, wow, what an exciting piece of material," she shared. "But also (it's) someone's real life. There's a big responsibility there. It's not like a biopic, and the person's not alive anymore. It was exciting but I remember thinking to myself if I mess this up, this could totally ruin my career."