Rachel Zegler and Kit Connor to make Broadway debuts in Romeo + Juliet

Rachel Zegler and Kit Connor are set to make their Broadway debuts in Romeo + Juliet.

It was announced on Tuesday that the West Side Story star and the Heartstopper actor will star in the upcoming Broadway production of Romeo + Juliet.

It was also revealed that the modern-day adaptation of Shakespeare's classic will be directed by Tony Award winner Sam Gold, with music by Grammy Award winner Jack Antonoff.

The theatre, dates and additional casting will be announced at a later date.

"With the presidential election coming up in November, I felt like making a show this fall that celebrates youth and hope, and unleashes the anger young people feel about the world they are inheriting," said Sam.

In 2022, Sam directed a Broadway production of Macbeth, starring Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga. He is also known for directing a production of Othello in 2016 and Hamlet in 2017.

The official synopsis reads, "The youth are f**ked. Left to their own devices in their parents' world of violent ends, an impulsive pair of star-crossed lovers hurtle towards their inescapable fate. The intoxicating high of passion quickly descends into a brutal chaos that can only end one way."

News of the upcoming Broadway revival comes shortly after it was announced that Jamie Lloyd will direct a West End production of Romeo & Juliet starring Tom Holland and Francesca Amewudah-Rivers. The show will open at London's Duke of York's Theatre on 11 May.