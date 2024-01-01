Kate Hudson defends brother Oliver Hudson after Goldie Hawn comments

Kate Hudson has defended her brother Oliver Hudson after his recent comments about their mum Goldie Hawn.

Weeks after her brother admitted he had a difficult relationship with their mother as a child, Kate has reflected on the online backlash.

"I was like, 'Who cares?'" the actress said of Oliver's remarks in a TikTok video posted on Monday. "Then I really started thinking about it, and I was like, 'Oh, people do care, actually.'"

"It's not nice when people take something out of context or they look at something you're doing and they get all negative about it," Kate, 44, continued. "Then I started thinking about people who live in that, like myself or any kind of celebrity, where you have to get used to it because people can be so mean."

The Bride Wars star added that comments left by troll accounts on social media are intended to make someone "feel or look bad".

"It's someone that doesn't even exist," she said. "Or someone is actually, legitimately trying to make you feel or look bad and then when you really break that down, you're like, 'Oh my god. The amount of energy it takes for someone to s**t on someone else is not only exhausting but not even worth giving any attention to.'"

In an episode of Kate and Oliver's Sibling Rivalry podcast, Oliver, 47, opened up about his childhood.

"My mother was the one that I had almost the most trauma about interestingly enough because she was my primary caregiver and I was with her all of the time," the Grown Ups 2 actor said at the time. "I felt unprotected at times. She would be working. She had new boyfriends that I didn't really like. She would be living her life and she was an amazing mother."

Oliver later insisted he was not suggesting the Death Becomes Her actress was a bad mother.

"I'm even afraid to talk about it to inflame this even more, because everything is taken so far out of context," he said. "If you listen to the whole thing, it's more about my child feelings in that moment rather than me and how I feel about mum as a parent."