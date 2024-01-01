Katy Perry reveals who she wants to replace her on American Idol

Katy Perry has revealed who she wants to replace her on American Idol.

The hitmaker has said she wants country singer/rapper Jelly Roll to take her place alongside fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie on the ABC singing competition when she leaves at the end of the season.

"I gotta say Jelly Roll was crazy when he came on the show," Katy told E! News on Monday night. "I was convinced at anything he said. He could run for president, he could be my pastor, I might go back to church for him. He could sell me anything."

"So I love him," she continued. "And to have any of these guys plus Jelly on the show would be amazing. I love you, Jelly!"

Jelly Roll, real name Jason DeFord, appeared as a guest mentor on American Idol on 8 April.

"I want a truth teller," Katy told the outlet of her replacement. "I want someone that is not afraid to tell the truth in a graceful way."

The Teenage Dream hitmaker revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in February that season 22 of the singing competition, which began on 18 February, would be her last.

"This fall, this September, I'm going to be doing this huge music festival in Brazil called Rock in Rio. It's really exciting. It's a big deal for people all over the world, especially for my Brazilian fans," she said at the time. "So I think this will probably be my last season for Idol."

She added, "I love Idol so much. It's connected me with the heart of America but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat."

The Last Friday Night singer joined American Idol in 2018.