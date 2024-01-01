Richard Gere reveals his eldest son 'doesn't understand' how famous his dad is

Richard Gere has revealed that his eldest son "doesn't understand" how famous his dad is.

The 74-year-old actor has explained that he keeps his family life separate from his working life.

Richard has a 24-year-old son, Homer, with ex-wife Carey Lowell, and two sons with his wife Alejandra Silva. Alejandra, a Spanish publicist, also has a son from a previous relationship.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair Spain, the actor explained that he and his family don't spend much time watching television.

"The truth is we don't go out much. We have three small children. An 11-year-old, a 5-year-old, and a 4-year-old," Richard said. "So around 9:30 at night, we are all asleep. If we watch something, it will be on the big television we have at home."

The Pretty Woman star also said he rarely watches his own films or attends premieres, adding that his wife and eldest son don't usually watch his films either.

"He doesn't understand it," the actor said when asked if his Homer understood his father's level of fame. "And it is also very difficult for him to see me on the screen because even if I play an extreme character, I am still his father and it is difficult for him to get into the story."

However, Richard then revealed that his son has followed in his footsteps as an actor.

"As it happens, he just started acting too," he told the publication. "He has suddenly become interested and seems to enjoy it. He's been writing and directing little movies, so we have this new thing in common."