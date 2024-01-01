Travis Kelce officially lands first TV hosting gig

Travis Kelce has officially landed his first gig hosting a TV show.

It was confirmed on Tuesday that the American football star has been tapped to host Prime Video's new show Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?

The news comes weeks after it was first reported that Travis would be hosting the new show, which is a spin-off of the Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader? series.

"I grew up loving game shows, and I'm excited to be following in the footsteps of so many TV icons by hosting my very first one with Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?" Travis, 34, said in a statement shared with Extra.

He continued, "The original show is a great success, so to be bringing a new format with everyone's favorite celebrities to the screen will definitely be entertaining. I'm just happy to be on the hosting side of the equation here and excited to see how these famous faces keep up."

According to Extra, the show will feature adult contestants asking the celebrities for help with primary school level questions.

Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD originals unscripted and targeted programming, Amazon MGM Studios, said in a statement, "Travis has proven to be an incredible talent on and off the field, and we appreciate the trust he has placed in us with his first foray into television. His natural, comedic dynamic with our panelists and guests, coupled with some exciting new twists, will keep our global customers coming back week after week."

It is not yet known when the show will air.