Michael Douglas bribes his kids with lavish family holidays

Michael Douglas has revealed he and wife Catherine Zeta-Jones bribe their grown-up kids with holidays.

The Franklin star joked that the only way to spend good amounts of time with their two kids was to offer them lavish vacations.

Douglas and Zeta-Jones are now empty-nesters after their two children reached adulthood.

Dylan is 23 and Carys is about to turn 21.

The Oscar-winning actor told the Today Show on Tuesday about their tactics.

“We’ve got good trips,” Douglas quipped. “We seduce them with good places to go.”

The family recently spent five weeks together in India at Christmastime, during which trip Zeta-Jones shared family snaps to Instagram, captioned “Selfie stick silliness”.

“Catherine and I are blessed with the fact that our kids Dylan and Carys still like to travel with us,” Douglas shared.

He revealed that the family is already making plans for next year — what their trips will be and where they’ll go.

“It’s a treat,” Douglas said. “Especially when you're not forcing them. I said, ‘Catherine, look, they actually want to hang out with us.’”

The Wall Street star and Zeta-Jones got married in New York City in 2000.

Douglas also has a son, Cameron, with his ex-wife Diandra Luker.