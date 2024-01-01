Queen Camilla hosts domestic abuse event at palace

Queen Camilla is back at work following an Easter break, hosting an event at Buckingham Palace.

The Queen returned to her royal duties on Tuesday 16 April, with a SafeLives’ Changemakers Pioneers Discussion.

Camilla posed for photos at the palace alongside the charity’s program lead Sally Steadman-South and other changemakers of the organisation.

SafeLives is a charity that’s dedicated to ending domestic abuse.

Camilla is a patron of the organisation, which focuses on recognising young people who have become victims.

The SafeLives changemakers range from 14 to 20 years old, and help guide how the charity responds to issues faced by young people.

Camilla hosted a round table as part of the event, at which she backed a nationwide pop-up scheme in schools to help young people at risk of domestic abuse, or of becoming involved in toxic relationships.

The Queen, then Duchess of Cornwall, became patron of SafeLives in 2020 and has spent years working to highlight the effects of domestic violence and coercive control.

Tuesday’s event marked her first public-facing event since celebrating her and King Charles III’s 19-year wedding anniversary on 9 April.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2005, reportedly spent the milestone anniversary at their Balmoral estate in Scotland.