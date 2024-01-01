Megan Fox's ex reveals co-parenting rules

Brian Austin Green has revealed his and Megan Fox’s number one rule for co-parenting.

The 50-year-old actor opened up about how he and the Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen star raise their sons – Noah, Bodhi and Journey – as divorced parents.

“The number one is always make sure that everything is centred around the experience of the kids,” Brian told E! News on Monday 15 April.

“People make a mistake of thinking that they’re gonna do things so the separation doesn’t affect the kids, and of course, it’s gonna affect the kids. The only choice you have is how it affects the kids.”

When it comes to what’s best for their children, Brian noted that he and Megan sometimes need to “pick battles” and explained how their relationship as co-parents is different from when they were together.

“The person that you were with that you’re now separated from, you guys are separated for a reason,” the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum said.

“So, you have to decide, ‘OK, it’s not about us getting along anymore. It’s about us co-parenting, which is a totally different situation.”

Megan and Brian were married from 2010. The Jennifer’s Body actress filed for divorce in 2015 but they finally split for good in 2020.

Last month, Megan revealed on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast that she can look back with more clarity on her relationship with Brian.

“I was young and really should not have been in a relationship of that level of commitment and that magnitude,” she told podcast host, adding that she “was not a great girlfriend to Brian”.