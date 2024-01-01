Michael Douglas asked to be killed off in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Michael Douglas begged for a "serious" death in 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania'.

The 79-year-old actor admitted last year he would only return for a fourth movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise if his alter ego Hank Pym was to be killed off, and he's now revealed he actually asked for a special effects-laden demise in last year's installment, which was a box office flop.

Speaking on 'The View', he said: “[Getting killed off] actually was my request for the third one,” Douglas said. “I said I’d like to have a serious [death], with all these great special effects.

"There’s got to be some fantastic way where I can shrink to an ant size and explode, whatever it is. I want to use all those effects."

And while Michael didn't get his wish, he's unlikely to return as Hank - who also had a brief appearance in 'Avengers: Endgame' - for another movie.

He added: "But, that was on the last one. Now, I don’t think I’m going to show up [for a fourth].”

The veteran actor admitted last year he still had to "ask quietly" about certain topics in the MCU.

He told Digital Spy: “On the first one I knew nothing. I was not a comic book addict when I was a kid.

“I didn't know the Marvel world, so they sent me a whole slew of the comics to get some idea.

“I didn't have any idea about [the universe] and even now I still have to ask quietly because I don't want to be an idiot. Now it's getting very complicated because Kang, our ultimate villain in 'Ant-Man: Quantumania', is going to be in a lot of the different Marvel films."

The 'Franklin' actor had also never done green screen before making his Marvel debut but finds it much easier now.

He said: “What's unique here is you don't see the material until you're almost arriving for your rehearsals and this is the Marvel System or the Marvel Way. So you're a little at loose ends.

“Everything's a little easier after the first one because I'd never done a green screen movie before and now you have a little idea of what's going to happen."