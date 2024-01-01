Ariana Greenblatt cast in Now You See Me 3

Ariana Greenblatt has been cast in the upcoming Now You See Me 3.

The 16-year-old actor has been announced as joining the cast of the much-anticipated threequel, according to Deadline.

Greenblatt took to social media to confirm her casting.

"Been wanting to tell all of you for a while," she shared on Instagram. "I'm so so so excited for this one - Now You See Me 3."

Details on the upcoming movie are under wraps for now, but Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher, Dave Franco and Mark Ruffalo are all confirmed to return.

Greenblatt is one of the hottest young actors in Hollywood right now.

The emerging Puerto Rican actor began her professional career at six years old, with early roles on Disney Channel's Liv and Maddie and Nickelodeon's Duda Brothers, before scoring her breakout role as Daphne Diaz on the hit Disney Channel series Stuck in the Middle.

At age 11, she was named as one of The Hollywood Reporter's Top Stars Under 18 To Watch in 2019.

Now 16, Greenblatt's film slate includes Barbie and sci-fi thriller 65.

Later this year, Greenblatt will return to the big screen in Borderlands, Lionsgate's adaptation of the popular video game of the same name. She will play Tiny Tina, an unstable teenage explosives expert.