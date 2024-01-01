Christina Applegate turned down offer to be on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Christina Applegate has revealed she was once offered a spot on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The Dead to Me actress revealed to Jamie-Lynn Sigler on their shared podcast MeSsy that she was asked to join the reality show around 10 years ago.

"I was asked to be a Housewife for Beverly Hills," the actress shared. "They asked me to be one, probably 10 years ago, I would say."

However, Applegate, 52, admitted she would have been a "boring" watch and the "worst" addition to the Real Housewives line-up.

"What's funny is I ended up becoming really good friends with the executive producer of it because our kids went to school together," she continued. "And he's like, 'Oh yeah, we asked you.' I said, 'Chris, now that you know me, would I have been a fun Housewife?' He's like, 'No, it would've been the most boring s**t I've ever seen in my life.'

"I wouldn't have shown up to any dinners. I would've been in my sweatpants and I'd be lying in bed. What fun is that? No, none of that. No, no. I would be the worst housewife anyway."

While she turned down the opportunity to be on RHOBH, Applegate still enjoys watching the series, which has been on the air since 2010.

Her comments come weeks after Bette Midler publicly expressed her interest in joining the show via X/Twitter.

"Is it too late for me to become a Real Housewife of Beverly Hills," she wrote. "I've never watched it, but I am in the mood to talk some s**t. And to get paid for it? A dream! #RHOBH."