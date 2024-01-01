Michael Douglas wanted to be killed off in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania

Michael Douglas has revealed he wanted his character to be killed off in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

The Wall Street actor revealed on Tuesday's episode of The View that he asked Marvel bosses to give Hank Pym a "fantastic" death filled with special effects.

"(Getting killed off) actually was my request for the third one," Douglas explained. "I said I'd like to have a serious (death), with all these great special effects. There's got to be some fantastic way where I can shrink to an ant size and explode, whatever it is. I want to use all those effects. But, that was on the last one. Now, I don't think I'm going to show up (for a possible fourth)."

Douglas was clarifying comments he made in early 2023 at the premiere of Quantumania. The 79-year-old told The Hollywood Reporter on the red carpet that he would return for a fourth Ant-Man "as long as I could die".

The Romancing the Stone star made his debut as Hank Pym alongside Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly in 2015's Ant-Man and reprised the role in 2018's Ant-Man and The Wasp, 2019's Avengers: Endgame and 2023's Quantumania.

While the scientist survived the events of the third Ant-Man, the future of that standalone Marvel franchise remains unknown.

Quantumania was a critical and commercial disappointment for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, being one of the few MCU films to not break even during its theatrical run.

After a lacklustre reception to Quantumania and The Marvels, studio bosses hope to revive their brand with Deadpool & Wolverine this July.