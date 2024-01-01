Mayim Bialik claims toxic culture depicted in Quiet on Set existed elsewhere

Mayim Bialik has claimed the toxic workplace culture depicted in the docuseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV wasn't specific to Nickelodeon.

In Quiet on Set, Nickelodeon producer and creator Dan Schneider was accused of racism, sexism, inappropriate behaviour and fostering a toxic workplace environment.

The Big Bang Theory actress, who starred in the '90s TV show Blossom as a teenager, spoke with her former co-star Jenna von Oÿ and fellow child star Christy Carlson Romano on the latest episode of Mayim Bialik's Breakdown podcast.

Von Oÿ claimed that the alleged experiences depicted in Quiet on Set weren't much different than "things that I heard about other sets during our time".

Bialik replied, "Women being berated in the writers' room is something that was just like - I'm sorry - it was considered in - I mean, I hate to say it - it's considered par for the course. I will say I do not believe that happened in our writers' room... and there were things that we all thought were OK to even joke about, which now we'd be mortified."

The 48-year-old added that the allegations in Quiet on Set weren't just a Nickelodeon problem as they were representative of the "entire culture" of sets during the '90s and early 2000s.

"You're watching what the entire culture was like. This is not what what happened because 'Nickelodeon this-that.' Of course, it touched me personally. Of course it did," Bialik insisted.

On a positive note, the actress went on to say that the show reminded her of how far the industry has come in terms of considering the mental health of children on film and TV sets.