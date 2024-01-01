David Beckham celebrates 'beautiful wife' Victoria Beckham on her 50th birthday

David Beckham celebrated Victoria Beckham's 50th birthday on Wednesday by posting a cheeky tribute on Instagram.

The retired sports star honoured his wife of almost 25 years by posting a video montage accompanied by More Than a Woman by the Bee Gees.

"Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife... As you head into this birthday you should look back and be proud of what you have accomplished, achieved & what you have built, Posh spice, business woman & of course marrying an England captain," he wrote, adding a laughing emoji.

"But your biggest success are your children, you guide them, love them & teach them... They love you beyond words, we all love you so much x Have a special day you deserve it all (heart emoji) 50 and fit (heart emoji) I AM BEING HONEST."

The video montage began with a throwback video of their eldest sons Brooklyn and Romeo wishing their mum a happy birthday when they were only young boys. It also featured old photos of Victoria growing up, highlights of her time in the Spice Girls, key moments in her career as a fashion designer and cute home videos of David and Victoria and their four kids.

In the montage, David added a photo of Victoria and her sister Louise posing in front of their dad's Rolls-Royce alongside an audio clip of him telling her to "be honest". The joke refers to the viral moment in the 2023 Netflix series Beckham in which David called out Victoria for claiming to be from a working-class background.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, and Cruz, 19, also celebrated their mum's birthday on Instagram and Victoria reposted their messages on her Stories. The couple's young daughter, 12-year-old Harper, does not have social media.

Victoria reposted David's video on her page and added, "@davidbeckham, I love you so much!!!"

She also shared a series of baby photos and wrote, "Family is everything... I wouldn't be who I am today without my beautiful husband, wonderful children and parents!!"

Elsewhere, Emma Bunton was the first member of the Spice Girls to honour Victoria's birthday. She posted a video montage charting their friendship and commented, "Happy birthday @victoriabeckham! 50 and bossing it! Your beautiful family are a credit to you and I'm sure you'll be spoilt rotten. We love you to bits."