Zendaya 'doesn't know' future of Euphoria's third season

Zendaya "doesn't know" what the future holds for her TV show Euphoria.

The Challengers actress and her co-stars Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer and Storm Reid were expected to begin filming the third season of the HBO drama in the next few months, however, production was put on indefinite hold in March.

Zendaya, who is an executive producer of the show, was asked by Variety if fans will see a third season in the future.

"I don't know. I'm not in charge," she replied, putting her hands up to protest her innocence before laughing.

The 27-year-old added that she is keen to reprise her starring role as recovering drug addict Rue Bennett.

"Of course, if it's right for the characters and everything turns out the way it should, of course. But it's beyond me," she said.

When HBO executives announced the delay to production, they insisted the network and creator Sam Levinson are "committed to making an exceptional third season" and allowing their "in-demand cast to pursue other opportunities".

Zendaya made her comments on Tuesday night at the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie Challengers, where she was supported by her Euphoria co-stars Storm and Hunter.

Storm, who plays Zendaya's on-screen sister, also spoke out about the delay on the red carpet.

"We're on pause right now, but we're anxious to get back," she told E! News. "If it's meant to be, we'll be back soon and we'll give the audience what they want and deserve... Hopefully, we will be back."