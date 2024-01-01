Sharon and Kelly Osbourne reveals drawbacks of dating famous musicians

Sharon Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne have revealed some of the drawbacks of dating famous musicians.

On Tuesday's episode of The Osbournes Podcast, Sharon and Kelly discussed navigating a relationship with a musician who has lots of female attention.

"The reality is, that if your... person that you're hoping to have a relationship with does work in either sport or music, there are always groupies around those people," Sharon lamented. "It will be a huge part of your relationship, that you have trust with that person. But you've got to realise that getting into that is not that easy."

Kelly, who is dating Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson, added, "And it's not fun."

Sharon began dating Ozzy Osbourne in 1979, after he was fired as the vocalist for Black Sabbath. She took over his management as a solo artist and married him in 1982.

The couple shares three children: Aimee, 40; Kelly, 39; and Jack, 38.

"It all comes down to trust, and it all comes down to if you want to take the risk of being in a relationship with somebody who could have that sort of attention," Kelly shared. "Because Sid has that attention, and he pays no mind."

Kelly welcomed a son named Sidney with the rocker in late 2022.

Weighing in on the discussion, Ozzy said, "Don't get involved. I get on the bus, do my show, and move on. It's work."

He concluded, "If you don't want to slip, don't play in the f**king ice ring... Don't allow yourself to get tempted."