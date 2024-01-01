Author Sophie Kinsella diagnosed with brain cancer

Author Sophie Kinsella has announced that she was diagnosed with cancer in 2022.

The British author has revealed she is undergoing treatment after being diagnosed with brain cancer in 2022.

"To my dear readers and followers, I've wanted for a long time to share with you a health update and I've been waiting for the strength to do so," Sophie, 54, wrote on Instagram on Wednesday. "At the end of 2022 I was diagnosed with glioblastoma, a form of aggressive brain cancer."

She continued, "I did not share this before because I wanted to make sure that my children were able to hear and process the news in privacy and adapt to our 'new normal.'"

Sophie has five children with her husband Henry Wickham, whom she married in 1991.

The author, best known for her bestselling Shopaholic series, explained that she is "under the care of the excellent team at University College Hospital in London" and is currently undergoing radiotherapy and chemotherapy.

She added, "At the moment all is stable and I am feeling generally very well, though I get very tired and my memory is even worse than it was before."

Sophie went on to thank her friends and family for their "incredible support" and the "wonderful doctors and nurses who have treated me".

She concluded, "To everyone who is suffering from cancer in any form I send love and best wishes, as well as to those who support them. It can feel very lonely and scary to have a tough diagnosis, and the support and care of those around you means more than words can say."

Sophie's latest book, The Burnout: A Novel, was published in October 2023.