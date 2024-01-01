Kate Beckinsale hints at reason for hospital stay

Kate Beckinsale has hinted at the reason for her recent hospitalisation.

Weeks after first sharing photos of herself in hospital with a mystery illness, the actress has apparently been able to go home.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Kate shared a series of videos and photos of herself wearing a T-shirt that read "Tummy Troubles Survivor," seemingly hinting that she had been admitted to hospital with stomach problems.

The photos also included the 50-year-old actress' Pomeranian dog Myf and her cat Willow.

The comments section of the post was soon flooded with messages of support from fans.

"So happy to see you out of the hospital," one fan wrote, while another commented, "I'm glad you're feeling better enough to come home to all your fur babies."

The post comes more than a month after Kate first shared photos of herself in hospital in an Instagram post to mark Mother's Day in the U.K. The actress shared a series of images of her mum Judy enjoying cake and champagne, as well as photos of herself looking emotional in the medical facility.

Three weeks later, the Pearl Harbor star shared another series of photos of herself in hospital. The snaps showed her wearing cat pyjamas as she sat next to her close friend Jonathan Voluck.