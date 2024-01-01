Prince Harry turns back on British residency

Harry, Duke of Sussex, has subtly renounced his British residency and claimed America as his home, new paperwork has revealed.



Company returns documents for Travalyst, a sustainable travel organisation that Prince Harry founded in 2019, were filed with the Duke’s new details.



The documents, obtained by the Daily Mail, reveal his “new country/state” to be the United States.



Travalyst is a nonprofit company based in London.



When Harry founded the organisation five years ago, his original place of residence was noted as the UK.



The Daily Mail reports this as an indicator that Harry has no plans to live in his native country on a permanent basis for the foreseeable future.



In 2020, Harry and wife Meghan relocated to America, where they now live with their children, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2, in Montecito, California.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex vacated their UK home, Frogmore Cottage, in 2023, which left them with no official UK residence.



Now, when they visit England, they must stay with friends or in a hotel.



“Home for me, now, for the time being, is in the States,” Harry said in a 2022 interview with Today.



“And it really feels that way, as well. We’ve been welcomed with open arms and have got such a great community up in Santa Barbara.”