Quentin Tarantino drops The Movie Critic

Quentin Tarantino has dropped The Movie Critic project.

The film director and screenwriter has decided not to go ahead with the film that was to be his 10th and final project, having simply “changed his mind”, Deadline reports.

Tarantino was set to have Brad Pitt star in the film, which would have marked their third teaming after Inglourious Basterds and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

There were rumours that many from the casts of his past films might take part, and Sony was preparing to make the film.

Tarantino fans will recall that he also shelved his 2015 crime mystery The Hateful Eight after the script was leaked and published online.

Tarantino eventually returned to the project which starred Samuel L Jackson, Jennifer Jason Leigh and Kurt Russell.

The Movie Critic was due to start shooting in 2024.

Tarantino revealed last year that the film was set in California in 1977, and that it was “based on a guy who really lived but was never really famous, and he used to write movie reviews for a porno rag”.

Tarantino has been nominated for eight Oscars during an illustrious career. He won twice, for Pulp Fiction in 1995 and Django Unchained in 2013.