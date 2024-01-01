Sydney Sweeney slams Hollywood producer who claims she 'can't act'

Sydney Sweeney has fired back at Hollywood producer Carol Baum after she claimed the star is "not pretty" and "can't act".

During a recent discussion in Pleasantville, New York, the Father of the Bride and Buffy the Vampire Slayer producer said she didn't understand the hype around the Euphoria star, adding, "She's not pretty, she can't act."

A representative for the in-demand actress responded to Baum's "shameful" comments in a statement on Wednesday.

"How sad that a woman in the position to share her expertise and experience chooses instead to attack another woman," the rep said. "If that's what she's learned in her decades in the industry and feels is appropriate to teach to her students, that's shameful. To unjustly disparage a fellow female producer speaks volumes about Ms. Baum's character."

During a Q&A after a screening of her 1988 film Dead Ringers, Baum said she watched the romantic comedy Anyone But You, which Sweeney starred in and produced, to understand why "everybody loves" the actress.

"I watched this unwatchable movie - sorry to people who love this... romantic comedy where they hate each other," she said, according to the Daily Mail. "I said to my class (at the University of Southern California), 'Explain this girl to me. She's not pretty, she can't act. Why is she so hot?' Nobody had an answer."

According to TMZ, Baum has expressed regret for her remarks, telling the outlet she "wishes she never would've made her original comments" and that disparaging an actor publicly "usually isn't her style".