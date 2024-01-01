Simone Biles 'hurt' by Jonathan Owens viral interview backlash

Simone Biles was "hurt" by the reaction to her husband Jonathan Owens's viral interview.

During Wednesday's episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast with host Alex Cooper, the Olympic gymnast recalled listening in on her husband conduct an interview with The Pivot podcast in December last year.

"I was in the room, I was sitting on the chair. You just couldn't see me on the videos. I was there for the whole entire video and I was feeling great," Simone told Alex. "Like, 'My man just killed that.'"

During the interview, Jonathan revealed that he didn't know who Simone was when the couple first met, and called himself the "catch" in the relationship.

"They even panned over to me with that viral moment and I just like, roll my eyes and laugh," Simone remembered. "And then I go on Twitter and everybody's like, 'Divorce this man, he's mean,' and I'm like, 'He's the sweetest. He praises the ground that I walk on. Like truly, I've never met a man like him.'"

Simone, who is the most decorated gymnast in history with 37 World and Olympic medals, insisted the American football star never said she wasn't a catch and added, "He said he was a catch because he is. There was nothing foul about it."

At first, Simone, 27, thought the Twitter backlash was "hilarious", but as time went on, the comments "hurt (her) feelings".

"One night I broke down and I'm like, 'Why are you guys talking about my husband like this? You don't know him. You don't know who he is and if anybody's met him, you know he's the sweetest guy, will do anything for anybody.'"

She continued, "That really hurt that they were talking about my husband like that. For me, it's like, talk about me all you want, but don't come for my family, never."