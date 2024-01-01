Halle Bailey's rep shuts down DDG split rumours

Halle Bailey's representative has denied the star has split up with her boyfriend DDG.

The singer and her rapper beau, real name Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., sparked split speculation earlier this week when it was discovered they had unfollowed each other on Instagram.

In addition, the duo reportedly wiped most of their couple's photos from their respective accounts, and The Little Mermaid actress went to the Coachella festival by herself over the weekend.

The 24-year-old's rep has now dismissed the speculation, telling TMZ that Halle and DDG are still together and the rumours are completely false. However, the rep didn't address why they unfollowed each other on social media.

The Chloe x Halle star was first romantically linked to DDG in January 2022. They welcomed their first child in late 2023 but didn't announce his arrival until January.

Halle wrote at the time, "Even though we're a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son.. welcome to the world my halo... the world is desperate to know you."

The Color Purple star subsequently faced backlash from fans for keeping her pregnancy a secret despite intense online speculation.

"I feel like sometimes as people in the limelight, people feel like they want to know every little thing about their life, but I think it's really beautiful if you keep some things private and sacred," she told them on Snapchat in January.