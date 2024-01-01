Prince William returns to public duties after Catherine, Princess of Wales's cancer diagnosis

Prince William has returned to his public duties following Catherine, Princess of Wales's cancer diagnosis.

The royal returned to official public engagements on Thursday for the first time since his wife, the Princess of Wales, revealed in March that she was being treated for cancer.

William, 41, visited Surplus to Supper, a food charity based in Surrey, England, where he helped out in the kitchen, packed food for redistribution and spoke to volunteers.

During his visit to the charity, volunteer Rachel Candappa, 71, handed the Prince of Wales two get well soon cards addressed to Catherine and his father King Charles III, who is also receiving cancer treatment.

"Thank you, you are very kind," William told Rachel, according to a video shared on social media.

The volunteer then told William to look after his wife, to which he replied, "I will."

According to Kensington Palace, William visited the food charity to "spotlight the community and environmental impact organisations in the area are having through their work".

Also on Thursday, William will appear at a youth centre in west London that benefits from Surplus to Supper deliveries.

William last attended a public event on 19 March to promote his Homewards homelessness campaign.

After months of speculation about her health, Catherine, 42, announced on 22 March that she was undergoing treatment after being diagnosed with an unspecified type of cancer.