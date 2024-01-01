Rebel Wilson cancels Australian book tour

Rebel Wilson has cancelled her Australian book tour.

The Australian actress has cancelled her Australian book tour to promote her tell-all memoir, Rebel Rising, due to delays in the book's publication.

Rebel was scheduled to host an event in Brisbane on 12 May and in Melbourne on 14 May.

On Thursday, the actress took to her Instagram Stories to give an update on when her memoir will be released in the U.K. and Australia.

"I'm really excited for U.K. and Australian readers to finally get to read REBEL RISING!" the Pitch Perfect star wrote. "New U.K. publishing date is 25 Apr and in Aus its 8 May."

She continued of the book, "This is my full story - from my childhood to the birth of my beautiful daughter. I hope you enjoy it!"

Rebel went on to explain that she will no longer be holding the in-person book launch events in Australia due to scheduling conflicts.

"Unfortunately I now won't be able to do the in-person book events in Australia due to my changing work schedule," she wrote.

Rebel Rising was originally scheduled for release in Australia on 3 April, but it was later announced that the release date had been pushed back to coincide with the actress' press tour.

The 44-year-old hit headlines in March after extracts from her book were published, in which she accused comedian Sacha Baron Cohen of behaving inappropriately towards her during the filming of their 2016 film Grimsby. Sacha has denied all the allegations.