Orlando Bloom reveals conflict in relationship with Katy Perry

Orlando Bloom has revealed that he and Katy Perry often face conflict in their relationship.

Bloom shared on the podcast What Now? With Trevor Noah, that not everything is always as perfect as it seems.

“(Katy) definitely demands that I evolve, right? And I feel I do the same for her. And that makes for fireworks, pardon the pun, but it also makes for a lot of fun and a lot of growth.”

The Pirates of the Caribbean star went on to say that he “wouldn’t change it for anything”.

“Even when sometimes it feels like ‘How do we do this?’ because we’ve got these two giant careers and lives and hers is even, you know, there’s even – it’s like a universe sometimes,” the actor added.

Bloom has been involved with pop superstar Perry since meeting at a Golden Globes after-party in 2016.

“I fell in love with Katheryn, this girl from Santa Barbara – and by the way, parents, pastors, living on food stamps. We’re not talking glamorous, Montecito.”

Bloom proposed to Perry three years later. When the coronavirus pandemic hit, the newly engaged couple had to change their wedding plans and have not announced a new date for their nuptials.

The two welcomed daughter, Daisy Dove, in 2020.