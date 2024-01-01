O.J.’s lawyer debunks claim his kids were at his deathbed

Contrary to reports that O.J. Simpson’s final moments were witnessed by his children, his lawyer claims none of them were present.

The latest details about the former NFL star's death come a week after he passed away on April 10, following a battle with prostate cancer.

At the time, his family announced his death via a poignant statement on social media.

Simpson's attorney, Malcom LaVergne, recently addressed his final moments in an emotional interview with Associated Press.

He debunked the claims that his client had died surrounded by loved ones — which was shared by the family on X.

Their message alleged Simpson “succumbed to his battle with cancer” while “surrounded by his children and grandchildren”.

But according to LaVergne, the 76-year-old passed away in the presence of just a “close family member”.

But he stressed that it did not diminish the love Simpson's children had for their father.

“You have to remember that they've shared O.J. with the world their entire lives,” LaVergne shared, adding:

“At first, they shared good O.J. But still he was famous. And then, from 1994 on, they kind of had to share bad boy O.J. with the world. But at the end of the day, these children just lost a father.”