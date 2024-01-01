Brooke Shields marks model daughter’s 18th birthday

Brooke Shields has paid a sweet tribute to her daughter Grier, on the model’s 18th birthday.

The Suddenly Susan star proved she is one proud mum as she celebrated her youngest daughter's birthday.

The iconic actor took to Instagram on Thursday 18 April to share adorable pics featuring her daughter.

“My baby girl is 18. I love being your mom and seeing the wonderful woman you’re growing into.. Happy golden birthday, Grier! I love you!”

Sheilds accompanied the post with a nostalgic montage of photos of herself with her daughter spanning the years, including one that captures her planting a kiss on her then-toddler daughter's cheek.

The star shares Grier, along with older daughter Rowan, 20, with her husband, film director and producer Chris Henchy.

Shields wed Henchy in 2001 and the pair welcomed Grier Hammond Henchy on 18 April 2006.

Following along her mother's modelling path, Grier made her debut in a Mother's Day campaign for Victoria's Secret alongside Shields in May 2022.

“I asked her, and it was just such an emotionally beautiful period,” Brooke told People magazine at the time.

“You know, I have resisted this. But to watch her handle herself in a way, it makes me realise, OK, she's a pretty strong character.”

She continued: “So I don’t feel like this business will eat her up. It was really fun to be in front of the camera with her.”