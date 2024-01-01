New cast members announced in Dying for Sex

Three new cast members have been announced to join Michelle Williams in Dying for Sex.

The currently-filming TV drama, also starring Jenny Slate, has added Rob Delaney, David Rasche and Esco Jouléy to the cast.

Dying for Sex, based on the podcast of the same name, follows the story of Molly, played by Williams.

After a shocking diagnosis of advanced breast cancer, Molly leaves her long-term husband and embarks on a journey of sexual exploration.

Her best friend, Nikki, played by Slate, is a constant source of support throughout this emotional and life-changing experience.

Comedian Rob Delaney joins the cast as Molly's attractive neighbour, while Succession’s David Rasche takes on the role of Dr. Pankowitz, Molly's oncologist.

Jouléy, who played Jay on State of the Union, portrays Sonya, a fresh-faced social worker specialising in palliative care.

Williams previously raved about the female-led story with a female-led cast and crew, as she discussed her first role in more than two years.

“It has been a while since I worked. I have three children at home,” she told Deadline in December.

“It takes just the right project to lure me away.”

The Venom star has two kids with husband Thomas Kail, whom she married in 2020.

She also shares 18-year-old daughter Matilda with late husband Heath Ledger.