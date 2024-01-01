2024 Daytime Emmy nominees announced

The shortlists in four categories of this year’s Daytime Emmys have been made public.

There's been a sneak preview of the guest list ahead of the full list of this year’s nominations on Friday 19 April.

The teased categories include Outstanding Daytime Drama Series and Outstanding Daytime Talk Host.

In the race for Outstanding Daytime Talk Host, Kelly Clarkson takes on Tamron Hall, The View team, The Talk team, and Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa from Live with Kelly and Mark.

Among the nominations for Outstanding Daytime Drama Series are a few regular contenders including The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives and The Young and the Restless. Joining the US veterans is Aussie soap Neighbours, launchpad for such stars as Guy Pearce, Margot Robbie, Kylie Minogue and Liam Hemsworth.

The Bold and the Beautiful has scooped five nominations for Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series — they are Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke), Annika Noelle (Hope), Scott Clifton (Liam), Thorsten Kaye (Ridge) and John McCook (Eric).

The upcoming awards celebrate and recognise outstanding achievement in television programming and crafts since 1974, honouring work in a variety of categories.

This year’s ceremony will be broadcast live from Los Angeles on Friday 7 June.