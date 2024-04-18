Idris Elba wants Black Panther role

Idris Elba wants to be part of a new 'Black Panther' movie.

The 51-year-old actor has previously played the Asgardian named Heimdall in all of the 'Thor' movies, 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' and 'Avengers: Infinity War', but after his character was killed off in the latter film, he's open to a new role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and called to be part of Ryan Coogler's potential next project for the organisation.

After Lupita Nyong'o recently expressed her wish to have Idris join the 'Black Panther' cast, he told E! News: “I would love to be in 'Black Panther', yeah.

“It’s an amazing cast, amazing storyline, Ryan Coogler‘s amazing. The whole cast is incredible.

“Let’s make it happen.”

The 'Luther' star despaired at the idea of playing another villain, but admitted being the bad guy is always "fun".

Asked if he'd play the villain, he replied: “Why I always got to be the villain? I mean, come on, why? But the villain would be a lot more fun.”

Despite Idris' plea for a role, there are currently no plans in the works for a third 'Black Panther' film.

Idris recently joked he's "more famous for not playing James Bond" than past actors who have had the role after being speculated as Daniel Craig's successor for so long.

Asked about the frequent rumours on 'The Chris Moyles Show' on Radio X on Thursday (18.04.24), he said: “I have several times, several sort of half-a-million times.

"No, it was definitely one of the biggest rumours. I’m arguably more famous for not playing Bond than some of the actors who did!

"And you know, it’s been one that I’ve taken lightly at times. You know, everyone loves Bond. Such a fantastic character, and just to me, I found it as a compliment to be considered all those years ago.”

The 'Molly's Game' actor insisted he's too "ancient" to take on the role now, in the unlikely event it was offered to him.

When Chris said the idea of Idris as Bond was "not dead", his guest replied: “Well, I mean yeah it is. The rumour has definitely done. And I mean, I’m ancient now. I don’t know what kind of Bond I’d be.”