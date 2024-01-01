Zack Snyder calls PG-13 rated Rebel Moon movies 'a joke'

Zack Snyder will not be "playing it safe" with the R-rated versions of his Rebel Moon films.

During Thursday's episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the Rebel Moon director opened up about the process of creating two different versions of the film for different content ratings.

"PG-13 is a joke. As far as it's safe," Zack told host Josh Horowitz. "I can't wait for you to see the R-rated version, because I think it is just, you understand really the sort of, 'Why,' of the whole thing."

The first Rebel Moon film, Part One: A Child of Fire, premiered on Netflix in December, while the second, Part Two: The Scargiver, was released on Friday. Both films are rated PG-13, with R-rated versions being released at a later date.

"Look, I love the PG-13. It's a passion of mine. And, you know, of course, we poured our hearts and souls into it," he continued on the podcast. "But, you know... we did it for a reason... We're absolutely not going to play it safe."

Zack also told Yahoo UK that the R-rated version of Rebel Moon would serve as an extended cut of the movie.

"It's just going to be a deeper dive (into) everything," he gushed to the outlet. "A lot of scenes we shot exclusively for that version of the movie."

He revealed that each R-rated Rebel Moon movie would be approximately an hour longer than their PG-13 counterpart.

"It's very weird," Zack added in his Yahoo interview. "If you were to go forward and make another movie, and you were going to do another Director's Cut, they might diverge even more... They might end up these two entirely different, parallel experiences."