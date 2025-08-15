Chris Pratt injures ankle on set of Mercy

Chris Pratt has injured his ankle on the set of his new movie Mercy.

The 44-year-old actor has revealed he suffered an injury while trying to perform a stunt on the set of his new sci-fi thriller.

Chris took to Instagram on Thursday to share a photo of himself with an ice pack strapped to his ankle.

"I have such a great stunt team! AND I sometimes try to get in there and do some of my own stuff," he captioned the photo. "Today, daddy caught a metal post to the ankle. Should be interesting moving forward."

The Guardians of the Galaxy star also shared a close-up of his ankle, which looked swollen and bruised.

The comments section of the post was soon flooded with well wishes from the Marvel actor's friends and fans.

Comedian Sean Hayes wrote, "Oh, no! Don't start off on the wrong foot. Get better fast, pal," while singer-songwriter Morgane Stapleton wrote, "Yikes!!! Get well soon!"

Chris stars alongside Rebecca Ferguson, Annabelle Wallis and Kali Reis in the film, which is directed by Timur Bekmambetov. He plays a detective who must prove his innocence after being accused of a violent crime.

Mercy is scheduled for release on 15 August 2025.