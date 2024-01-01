Melissa Barrera feels sense of closure with Scream character despite firing

Melissa Barrera feels a sense of closure with her Scream character Sam despite being let go from the franchise.

The In the Heights actress, who starred as Sam Carpenter in the fifth and sixth Scream films, was fired from Scream VII in November after the studio deemed some of her pro-Palestine social media posts to be antisemitic.

While she won't get to complete Sam's story with the seventh instalment, Barrera feels a sense of closure with her character's arc.

"I feel I've gotten closure, yeah, my head is clear," she said on Collider's Ladies Night podcast. "I feel like the ending of (Scream) 6 was a very good ending and so I don't feel like, 'Urgh, I got left in the middle of a (cliffhanger).'

"I think the fans were wanting a third movie to kind of continue that arc and apparently the plan was a trilogy, even though I was only contracted for two movies, so I did my two movies and I'm fine. I'm good with that. I got two, that's more than most people get."

The Abigail actress added that there is no use focusing on what has already happened so she is "already on the next chapter" of her career.

"You can't harp on things, you've gotta move on, that's the nature of this industry too," she continued. "I did what I set out to do - it was always meant to be two movies for me 'cause that was my contract - and so everything is perfect.

"They are more important things that are happening in the world and that was just a little hiccup. I'm good."

After Barrera was fired, it was revealed that her on-screen sister Jenna Ortega had also left the project due to scheduling conflicts with her TV show Wednesday. Director Christopher Landon then quit the movie and was replaced by original Scream screenwriter Kevin Williamson.

Original Scream star Neve Campbell announced in March that she would be reprising her role as Sidney Prescott in Scream 7 after sitting out of Scream VI due to a pay dispute with the studio.