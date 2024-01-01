'Ilsa was becoming a team player': Rebecca Ferguson on why she left Mission: Impossible

Rebecca Ferguson decided to leave the 'Mission: Impossible' franchise because her character Ilsa Faust was becoming a "team player".

The 40-year-old star's alter ego was killed off in 'Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One' and she felt it was the right time to bow out as Ilsa's "unpredictable" element was being taken away.

Rebecca told the UnWrapped podcast: "To speak very clearly – because I know a lot of people are sad about it, I'm sad about it – I had filmed three films. My deal was done. And I love her beyond words. Beyond words. I think she's the most awesome, fantastic character.

"Ilsa was becoming a team player. And we can all want different things, but for me, Ilsa was rogue. Ilsa was naughty. Ilsa was unpredictable. There was a lot of characters coming in, not leaving enough space for what she had been."

The 'Dune: Part Two' actress also explained that she no longer wished to commit so much of her time to making the films in the Tom Cruise-led action series.

Ferguson said: "Selfishly, that's a lot of time to make a 'Mission' film. And unless you're going to have a lot of screen time, that's a lot of time sitting around waiting to film a huge movie that could take over a year to film. It's dedication.

"There's a moment where you think it needs to be worth it, not just to love the character and to embrace Tom and (Christopher McQuarrie) and the story. I want to work, man. I want to work. I don't want to sit in a trailer and know that there's maybe a scene in the credits coming.

"You have to literally jump when they say jump, and that's why it's amazing. You're highly trained, highly skilled. It is so intoxicatingly exciting when you're rolling, but there's a lot of waiting. And the more characters that are brought in, the more waiting."