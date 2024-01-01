Tallulah Willis honours father Bruce Willis at 30th anniversary screening of Pulp Fiction

Tallulah Willis honoured her father Bruce Willis at a 30th anniversary screening of his movie Pulp Fiction on Thursday.

The 30-year-old hit the red carpet with her father's wife Emma Heming Willis on the opening night of the TCM Classic Film Festival in Los Angeles to represent the Die Hard star, who suffers from frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

Tallulah took an extra step to honour her father by wearing a black baseball cap with "Bruce" embroidered in white letters.

Inside the TCL Chinese Theatre, host Ben Mankiewicz took a moment during his discussion with Pulp Fiction stars Uma Thurman, Samuel L. Jackson, John Travolta and Harvey Keitel to recognise Bruce and his family.

"Bruce is great in this," he said, reports People. "Here in the audience tonight is Bruce's wife, Emma, and one of his daughters, Tallulah Belle Willis."

Emma and Tallulah stood up as the crowd gave them a round of applause.

On the red carpet, John shared fond memories of working with Bruce in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"Bruce and I had a history. We did Look Who's Talking together, and we had a massive success with it. So we were (friends)," he said. "We were comfortable with each other.

"It was very easy to be with each other and relax, you know? And there was real genuine care. And we felt lucky we were in a very special movie."

Bruce's family announced he had been diagnosed with FTD in February 2023.