Zendaya reveals she and Tom Holland were once pulled over for speeding

Zendaya has revealed she and her boyfriend Tom Holland once managed to dodge a speeding ticket because the police officers were Spider-Man fans.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday night, the Euphoria actress revealed one of the perks she and Tom have received as a result of starring the Spider-Man movies.

Zendaya, 27, admitted that they once got away with a warning from police instead of being slapped with a speeding ticket.

"Tom and I were rushing to a spin class, with my mother. I was not going to do the spin class. He was going to do the spin class, because I don't do that," she recalled.

"But we were going fast and we were running late. They recognised that he was Spider-Man... And we were fine! We got a warning, and everything was okay."

Host Jimmy, making a quip about the crime-fighting superhero, joked, "Well, he's a crime-fighter, of course, there's a community there."

Zendaya appeared on the talk show to promote her new movie Challengers, in which she plays a tennis coach locked in a love triangle with two players.

She confessed that she felt nervous when tennis ace Venus Williams came along to the film's Los Angeles premiere this week.

"First of all, I'm fangirling. I'm already excited, just the fact, the honour that she would take her time to come and see this was so special to me," she said. "But then I thought, 'Ohhh, I play tennis in this movie.' And I really hope that she is not distracted by my tennis abilities."