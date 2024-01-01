Tom Selleck reveals his 1987 wedding almost didn't happen

Tom Selleck has revealed that his 1987 wedding almost didn't happen.

The Friends star has reflected on his wedding to Jillie Mack, which took place in August 1987 near Lake Tahoe, Nevada.

In a new interview with People, Tom revealed that the wedding almost went horribly wrong when it was discovered that the marriage licence had been left behind.

"She was in a little room off the little chapel, getting ready, and I think my mum was in there. Maybe Marty wasn't there. She was pregnant," the 79-year-old actor recalled of the moments before Jillie walked down the aisle.

Tom then recalled that there had been a "commotion".

"Jillie can talk really fast and a lot and loudly, and I heard all this stuff and I think Dan went to check, and we had all forgotten the license," the Blue Bloods star told the outlet.

The actor went on to say that thanks to the reverend, the wedding was not completely derailed.

"That's what I remember most about the wedding. And Reverend David saying I'll sign the thing anyway," Tom said. "And he went all the way into Reno himself so we could have dinner and brought it back. So yeah, it was just an adventure. I wouldn't trade it."

Elsewhere in the interview, the Three Men and a Baby actor shared praised Jillie, 66, for being a "very independent person".

"I don't think the relationship would've survived with somebody who was basically eating, sleeping, and working. And Jillie's a very active person, as you can see," he shared. "And I remember the first time she stayed in Hawaii. I mean, she'd visit the set maybe late in the day, but only after she made my friend, Dave Muntz, take her to the roller skating rink so she could practice roller skating because she was going to audition to Starlight Express."