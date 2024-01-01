Jodie Foster celebrates 10 years wed at Hand and Footprint ceremony

Jodie Foster has celebrated her 10 year wedding anniversary.

The two-time Oscar winner marked the milestone on the same day she got to leave her legacy in cement outside the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

Foster, wearing a custom Gucci suit, was honoured with a Hand and Footprint Ceremony on Friday 19 April at Hollywood’s ‘forecourt of the stars’.

Supporting Foster at the ceremony was her wife, Alexandra Hedison, along with longtime friend Jamie Lee Curtis.

“Well, it’s just amazing for me, you know,” Jodie shared, as reported by Yahoo.

“April 19th, big day. My 10-year wedding anniversary, but also this moment of the hand and feet in cement. My career.

“Yeah milestones,” Jodie continued. “We have these big milestones in our lives and I like to celebrate milestones. That’s my thing.”

Foster and photographer Hedison tied the knot in April 2014 after dating for about a year.

The wedding was a top-secret ceremony, and the couple never publicly announced their engagement.

Prior to that Hedison was in a relationship with comedian and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres from 2000 to 2004.

Despite keeping their private life under wraps, Hedison posts about Foster every year on the actor’s birthday in November.

“Loving you is easy as cake. Happy birthday, beautiful,” she captioned a photo of the Panic Room star on Instagram in 2023.

