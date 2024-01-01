Greek royal couple to divorce

Prince Nikolaos and Princess Tatiana of Greece are divorcing after 13 years of marriage.

The royal couple’s split was officially announced on Friday 19 April.

“Prince Nikolaos and Princess Tatiana, after 14 years of living together, have decided to dissolve their marriage,” a statement on the Greek royal family’s official website revealed.

“Both express the difficulty of this decision, the deep appreciation and respect they have for each other, but also the love with which they have walked all these years.”

The pair, who do not share any children, will continue to live in Greece and hope to remain friends.

“The same values of respect and understanding will form the basis of their relationship in the future, a relationship of deep and sincere friendship,” the statement continued.

“Family will always be by their side. Thank you very much for your respect and discretion.”

Prince Nikolaos of Greece married Tatiana Blatnik, an event planner and publicity consultant for Diane von Furstenberg, in a sunset Greek islands ceremony on August 25, 2010.

The divorce announcement caught royal watchers by surprise.

Just two months ago, the couple put on a united front at a thanksgiving service for the Prince’s father, King Constantine ll, who is godfather to William, Prince of Wales.

The pair were spotted arm in arm as they arrived at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle for the February 2024 service.